Holiday cooking with Chef Neff: Roasted kabocha squash with Greek yogurt, pomegranate and toasted seeds

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Not all holiday side dishes have to include a sweet potato or cracker-crumb topping. There are plenty of local squash varieties available in your nearby grocery store. If you want a quick last minute vegetable dish that has a restaurant-quality wow factor, try Chef Dean Neff’s take on roasted squash.

He recently met WWAY’s Donna Gregory at Seasoned Gourmet to demonstrate a 5-ingredient dish that looks beautiful on any holiday table.

Here’s how he did it, and how you can make it at home.

Roasted Kabocha Squash with Greek yogurt, pomegranate, and toasted seeds

Concentrate the sugars*

Preheat your oven to 325°F

1 Kabocha or Buttercup squash cut in half lengthwise and deseeded and then into 1 ½ inch thick wedges (save seeds and roast*).

Thyme and Sage fresh

1 tablespoon sorghum or maple syrup

1 tablespoon olive oil

Sea salt to taste

On a sheet tray covered in parchment paper, arrange the squash in a single later. Drizzle with the olive oil and sorghum, sprinkle with chopped herbs, and season lightly with the sea salt. Roast in the preheated oven for 45 minutes or until tender and light brown.

*Roasted squash seeds clean seeds and toss with olive oil and sea salt. Roast at 325F for 10 minutes.

To plate, put a dollop of Greek yogurt, arrange the hot roasted squash, and finish with pomegranate, and toasted squash seeds.