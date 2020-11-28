Victim identified in fatal shooting near 12th Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man was killed in the 1000 block of Mears St. near 12th St. on Friday, Nov. 27.

Quashon Demond Hardy, 22, was fatally shot around 3 p.m. while sitting in the passenger’s side of a vehicle.

Neighbors say the shooting was deliberate, but the victim was not the intended target. The victim wasn’t from the area, but had family who lived nearby.

This case is still under investigation and there is no further information at this time. Anyone with information please contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods.