Wilmington nun reacts to first African American cardinal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over the weekend, the first ever African American was appointed to one of the highest ranks in the catholic church. Now a local nun who knows him is reacting.

At the Vatican on Saturday, Wilton Gregory became the first African American cardinal in the history of the Catholic Church. He was appointed by Pope Francis.

Back in Wilmington, Sister Rosemary McNamara applauded his appointment.

“I think it’s really significant for the black community, for black Catholics to see someone who looks like them,” McNamara said. “He has experienced a lot of systemic racism that so many African Americans have experienced here in the United States.”

McNamara is the director of the Catholic Campus Ministry at UNCW. She actually knows Gregory and believes he is a good fit.

“Cardinal Gregory is very personable, he’s a very intelligent man,” she said. “He’s very thoughtful, and he’s a man of great faith.”

Gregory will serve the Archdiocese of Washington DC, a position which historically entails political involvement. That role may be even more significant this time around.

“President-elect Biden will be the second catholic to be in the White House,” McNamara said. “I know that his own feeling about it is that he hopes to enter a conversational relationship with the president-elect. So I think that will be good for the church and I think it will be good for the nation.”

Father John McGee, priest at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wilmington, also spoke highly of Gregory and praised his selection.