Convicted felon charged in deadly Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A convicted felon has been charged in the deadly shooting that happened in Whiteville over the weekend.

Mark Anthony Nelson, of Tabor City, is charged with first degree murder, first degree attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

- Advertisement -

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says Nelson used a .40 caliber handgun to fatally shoot Triston Stavee. George Stump was also shot.

The two victims were grandson and grandfather.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Sellers Town Road. One of the victims was found on the ground outside of a car and the other was still inside of it.

Stump was taken to the hospital that night in critical condition. No word on his current condition.

CCSO says Nelson made off with $4,000 which he stole from Stump.

Nelson was convicted of common law robbery in 2013. He pleaded guilty in March 2016. He was sentenced to 10-21 months in prison with two year of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution.