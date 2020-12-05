Leland Walmart held a Toys for Tots drive on Saturday

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Toys for Tots has been collecting toys for children around the Cape Fear over the past several weeks.

A Toys for Tots collection drive was held Saturday at the Walmart in Leland.

- Advertisement -

The drive lasted for eight hours, and collected dozens of toys as well as monetary donations.

The toys collected will go to local children in need over the coming weeks leading up to Christmas, making this the perfect time for the toy drive.

“We articulate the need, and they say well we didn’t bring a toy with us,” Calabash Toys for Tots director Bruce Brown said. “We say that’s okay, that’s why we’re here. If you go inside, buy toys and bring them out and put them in the box. They will be taken to support the program here.”

According to the organization’s website, Toys for Tots gives over 18 million toys to less fortunate children each year. Local volunteers say the need for toys is greater than ever this year with the pandemic.