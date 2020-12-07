‘He’s hurt bad’: Two call for help after NHSO deputy hit by SUV during traffic stop

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering after being hit by a SUV during a traffic stop Friday evening. The driver is still on the run.

NHSO says the deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Carolina Beach Road near Golden Road. While doing so, the deputy was hit by an SUV heading south towards Carolina Beach.

He was taken to the hospital, but has since been released.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark in color 2004 Chevy SUV with a missing front headlight and side mirror.

On Monday, two 911 calls were released, including one from the woman who was pulled over by the deputy.

Operator: Tell me exactly what happened?

1st caller: The officer stopped me to show me directions. I pulled off on the side of the road and another car came right by while he was talking to me and hit him blindsided. I’m with him and two other men, but we need your help right away.

Operator: Ok.

Caller: He knocked off the side mirror. He hit the side of the car and him. He’s awake, but I tell you you got get someone here right away.

The ambulance then arrives and the calls ends.

Another call was received by dispatch by one of the bystanders on the scene.

Operator: What is the address of your emergency?

2nd caller: I don’t know the address. I got an officer that’s been struck. He’s laying in the street in front of Food Lion. I’m at Masonboro Commons.

Operator: Are you in front of Masonboro Commons?

Caller: Yes m’am and we need an ambulance right away. He is hurt bad.

Operator: Ok, I have help coming to you.

Caller: Thank you. I’m with him. I got a blanket on him and a pillow.

The caller then gives a description of the deputy, saying he’s with the K9 unit.

Operator: So you said he was hit by a vehicle?

Caller: Yes m’am, he was hit by a vehicle. I think he had someone stop and then someone hit him … The woman that was stopped has information on the car.

First responders then show up at the scene and the call ends.

If you know any information, you are asked to call NHSO.