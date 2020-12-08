HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Cooper to address the state for COVID-19 update

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY/WTVD) — With talk of possible new COVID-19 regulations circulating in recent days, Gov. Roy Cooper and the state’s Coronavirus Task Force are at another crossroads in the response to the virus.

The state’s current executive order ends Friday and the next step could come in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Cooper released a statement on Twitter over the weekend that said in part the state was examining what additional measures could be taken to slow the spread of the virus.

After a steady increase in numbers, we’ve broken another case record today with 6,018 new cases. We’re examining what action may be needed to protect North Carolinians, but we need everyone to wear masks and follow safety measures. Our actions right now are life or death. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 5, 2020



COVID-19 cases within the last two weeks in Cape Fear:

Bladen: 538

Brunswick: 389

Columbus: 667

New Hanover: 418

Pender: 325