HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Cooper to address the state for COVID-19 update

Gov. Roy Cooper holds media briefing in regards to COVID-19 within the state on Dec. 1, 2020. (Photo: WWAY)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY/WTVD) — With talk of possible new COVID-19 regulations circulating in recent days, Gov. Roy Cooper and the state’s Coronavirus Task Force are at another crossroads in the response to the virus.

The state’s current executive order ends Friday and the next step could come in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Cooper released a statement on Twitter over the weekend that said in part the state was examining what additional measures could be taken to slow the spread of the virus.


You can watch the 3 p.m. announcement live here.

COVID-19 cases within the last two weeks in Cape Fear:

Bladen: 538
Brunswick: 389
Columbus: 667
New Hanover: 418
Pender: 325