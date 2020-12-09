Indochine Express opens in Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While some businesses are trying to navigate a new set of rules under COVID-19, others are using the opportunity to expand.

Indochine Express has officially opened at 5120 S. College Rd in Monkey Junction near Walmart.

The second location features a slimmed down menu with many fan favorites.

Although it does have seating, the focus is takeout, curbside, and delivery.

Owner Solange Thompson says the idea came about as a result of dine-in restrictions due to COVID-19.

“I saw there was a need for it, for people to be able to have curbside pick-up, take-out, and delivery,” Thompson said. “Thank you Wilmington for being so nice to my business and my employees and supporting us, and I’m very grateful.”

Indochine Express’s delivery service through take-out central goes online Thursday.