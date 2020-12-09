Video released of suspect’s SUV involved in hit-and-run that injured deputy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities are still searching for the driver of an SUV that hit a New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy and now they’re sharing photos of that SUV.
On Friday night, a deputy sergeant was conducting a traffic stop on Carolina Beach Road near Golden Road when he was hit by an SUV that did not stop.
The deputy has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
The suspect was driving a dark 2004 Chevy SUV with a missing front headlight and side mirror.
In the surveillance photos, you can see the SUV driving in the street behind the parking lot.
If you have any information, contact the NHSO or the State Highway Patrol.