Wilmington family pleads for help finding missing 15-year-old son

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A family is pleading for your help in finding their teen son who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Landon Harrelson, 15, was last seen on November 23 and no one has heard from him since.

His family says several people have been calling his phone, leaving messages, noting that someone must be charging the phone and checking the messages for it to still be working more than two weeks later.

They say it is out of character for him to not maintain contact with his loved ones.

His father, Neal Harrelson, shared a message directly to Landon.

“I just want to say I love you son,” he said. “There’s nothing you do or ever will do that will make me not love you and make me not want to come and get you, man. Just let me know where you’re at and I’ll come get you. Just call me, I want to hear your voice son. Stop doing this to me.”

As the days continue, the family fears the worst but hopes for the best.

“We’re thinking the worst, we don’t know what to go on. I’m holding on to a string. I’m just holding on to a string,” Harrelson said. “I’m not strong enough to deal with that, so I’m definitely holding on to that string.”

Pleading to the community for any help they can provide.

“We’re just tired of the bogus leads and the people speculating. We just want something real,” Harrelson said. “If anybody could do that for us we would greatly appreciate it.”

“He stays in complete contact with everybody and this is out of his character,” Landon’s Aunt Mary Bordeaux said. “I just want the community to know that this child is very much loved and we want him back.”

On Dec. 2, Wilmington police said they believe he is in the company of his cousin, Elijah Sachnoff, and Cameron Nobel, both of whom are considered armed and dangerous.

WPD adds they are likely in the Raleigh/Durham area driving a grey Mazda2 hatchback with Colorado license plate: ODM-964.

If you know any information, call Wilmington Police or submit a tip anonymously by texting WPDNC to 847411.