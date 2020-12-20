Man runs 100 miles…backwards

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A local runner finished running 100 miles Sunday… backwards.

Marathon runner, Tracy McCullen ran 25 miles backwards every day for four days, raising money to build what he calls a Track of Optimism and Field of Dreams for the local Boys and Girls Club.

McCullen met his goal in less than 100 hours, finishing his last 25 miles Sunday running between two police escorts around the Wrightsville Beach Loop. He then ran an extra 1.2 miles with children from the Boys and Girls Club, making it a backwards marathon.

High on adrenaline, McCullen says if he had the choice, he would do it all over again.

“Oh my gosh! It was so worth it,” expressed the runner. “It was such an amazing way to bring more awareness and a lot more money for the kids at the community Boys and Girls Club to build this Track of Optimism and Field of Dreams.”

McCullen’s goal is to raise $100,000 for the new track and field. If you’d like to donate to his cause, click this link to learn more.