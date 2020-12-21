‘A Bike for Every Child’ gives away over 200 bikes to local children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bikes are always a popular gift on the wish list of many children. A local man set out today to fulfill as many of those Christmas wishes as possible.

Dusty Casteen with ‘A Bike for Every Child’ helped Toys for Tots distribute 237 bikes in the Royal Palms mobile home park off Carolina Beach Road.

Dozens of people turned out to get their hands on a free bike.

Casteen says the giveaways are something he does every year, and feels it was even more important this holiday season.

“There’s always a big need in our community for bikes, especially right now,” Casteen said. “Because of the COVID thing, kids are bored. They’re having a hard time finding things to do, especially being outside.”

A Bike for Every Child provides a free bike to children in need year round. If you would like to apply for a free bike, you can do so on their website.