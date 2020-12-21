Northside Food Co-op distributes dozens of free lunches to the community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A holiday pop up lunch was held today in Wilmington, offering free food to those who wanted it.

It was held on Princess Street in Wilmington’s Northside community.

Although the meals were free today, the group hopes today’s turnout is a sign of things to come for the grocery store they’re working to set up.

Northside Food Co-op board president Cedric Harrison is asking for community input on what they would like to see, and say the organization needs everyone’s help to be successful.

“This is the moment to build that community comradery and bring on the folks of this side of town,” Harrison said. “Because if they aren’t invested in this business, it doesn’t matter how much we put into it, it won’t strive without them.”

Harrison says he hopes to see the store involve people from all walks of life, as a place by the community for the community.