After naming suspect, focus turns to motive behind Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, TN (AP/ABC News) — Federal officials now turn to exploring the monumental task of piecing together the motive behind the Christmas Day explosion that severely damaged dozens of downtown Nashville buildings and injured three.

Officials have named 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man behind the mysterious explosion in which he was killed, but the motive has remained elusive.

In just a few days, hundreds of tips and leads have been submitted. Yet thus far, officials have not provided information on what possibly drove Warner to set off the explosion.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News that investigators are looking seriously at whether Warner may have been motivated, at least in part, by paranoia over 5G cellular technology.

Douglas Korneski, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Memphis field office, said his team does not know what Warner’s alleged motives were, but “are aware of certain things online, and we’re looking at every possible motive.” He urged anyone who knew Warner or has any information to use the FBI’s tipline.

“These pieces of information will help us determine the suspect’s motive,” he said.

The director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told reporters on Sunday that Warner had not been on the radar before Christmas.