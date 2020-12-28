ATF working to locate grenade sold at antique mall in Ocean Isle Beach

CHARLOTTE, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seeks the public’s help in recovering a grenade that was purchased on June 13, 2020 at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall. The antique mall is located at 2773 Ocean Highway West in Shallotte.

The grenade was sold by a vendor at the antique mall and was thought to be an inert MK2 grenade, a style used during World War II. At the time of sale, it is believed that neither the vendor nor buyer thought that the grenade could be functioning or hazardous. However, subsequent information provided to ATF indicates the grenade may still contain materials that could degrade and explode or explode by impact.

- Advertisement -

ATF is asking for anyone who visited the Ocean Isle Beach area and purchased a grenade from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall on June 13 to contact the North Carolina Field Division at 704-716-1800. Information can also be provided to ATF by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt ® app.