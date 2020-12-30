Residents still mourning Jalisa Bellamy, murdered Christmas Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Residents are still mourning another Wilmington murder that occurred early Christmas morning.

31-year-old Jalisa Bellamy and 35-year-old Jeremy Williams were shot in Bellamy’s car at 12:30 am Christmas morning on the corner of Kenwood and Market Street.

- Advertisement -

The two then crashed into a utility pole, and Bellamy died in the hospital from her gunshot wound and other injuries.

The mother of two was a public transit driver, and was returning home after a Christmas Eve party with Williams, the father of her two-year-old son.

Now, family members and friends are raising money to help cover funeral costs, and so far have earned more than 5,000 dollars in donations.

Anti-gun violence advocate Tracion Flood said she spoke with Bellamy’s mother Tuesday night.

“She’s distraught, and it’s a long road,” said Flood. “It’s a long road to recovery for her, or maybe she will never recover. She does have a long road ahead of her.”

Bellamy’s killer is still on the loose. This is one of six unsolved Wilmington homicides this year. If you have any information, call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609, or download their Wilmington NCPD app and send in an anonymous tip.