Fatal crash in North Myrtle Beach shuts down all lanes on Highway 17

Highway Patrol are currently investigating a fatal crash causing Highway 17 to be completely shut down in North Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Sgt. Gordon William Best was responding to a call at the Barefoot Resort when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet roads, according to the public information officer for the City of Myrtle Beach.

The vehicle veered into a northbound lane and collided with a utility pole. Sergeant Best was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 4:45 a.m., near the Turtle Market on at 3901 Hwy 17 S.

All lanes of Highway 17 are closed between Windy Hill Road and 37th Avenue for an extended time, according to officials.

