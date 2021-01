South Carolina health officials announced 4,219 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, in the first COVID-19 report of 2021.

They reported 84 more South Carolinians have died from the virus.

- Advertisement -

The percent positive, or the rate of how many tests came back positive, is at 33.2% Saturday.

Now, 4,968 people have died in the state since the pandemic began, and there have been 283,424 cases.

Read more here.