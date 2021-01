WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Members of the Wilmington Fire Department rescued a person after an apartment fire Saturday night.

Wilmington Fire said on Facebook that around 6:45 pm, crews were called to an apartment fire at Canterbury Woods Apartments on Cameron Ct.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire to the apartment the fire started in and rescued one occupant that was later transported to the hospital.

That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The fire is now under investigation.