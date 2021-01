OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Fire Department is responding to a fire at a home in Oak Island.

The Oak Island Fire Chief said the fire is in the 6000 block of West Beach Drive.

- Advertisement -

Fire officials say the fire was blowing out of the back of the house when they arrived.

According to fire officials, no one was living in the home. The house was under renovation.

No injuries were reported.

The Saint James Fire Department and Oak Island Police Department also responded to the fire.