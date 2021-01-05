Area counties begin next phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Counties within the Cape Fear region have announced that they are transitioning to the next phase of their COVID-19 vaccination plans this week.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY:

New Hanover County Public Health will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to the first group in Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccine plan, which is adults 75 years and older, on Thursday, January 7.

“Our Public Health team has provided more than 2,900 vaccines to people in our community since receiving our initial vaccine shipment on December 22, which has primarily included frontline medical workers and health staff who are most exposed to COVID-19 and long term care staff and residents as outlines in Phase 1a of the vaccine plan,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “They worked through the holidays to make sure this prioritized population had quick access to the vaccine as soon as we had it, and I’m incredibly proud and grateful for their work. Now, in addition to these frontline medical workers, adults 75 and older will be eligible starting Thursday, further protecting our community members most at risk of the virus.”

Adults 75 and older, regardless of medical condition or living situation, are identified as the first of three groups in Phase 1b. Others in Phase 1b, like essential workers over 50 and other populations, will be eligible in later groups. See the state’s full COVID-19 plan at covid19.ncdhhs.gov. Moving to each new group will depend on the amount of vaccine supplies and how many people choose to be vaccinated in each phase.

Starting Thursday, those able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through New Hanover County Public Health will be people in Phase 1a and people in group one of Phase 1b. This includes:

Anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation;

Health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas;

Health care workers administering vaccine; and

Long term care staff and residents – people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes.

Adults who meet the above criteria should call the Coronavirus Call Center at 910-798-6800 to sign up for a time slot to get a vaccine. The Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines will be given to those eligible at one of two locations:

Health and Human Services building (1650 Greenfield Street): Monday –Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Senior Resource Center (2222 South College Road): Monday-Friday,1 p.m.-7 p.m.

“To be as efficient as possible as we open vaccinations to new groups, we are implementing an easy appointment process,” said Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko. “Anyone over 75 (which is Phase 1b, Group 1) or who meets the criteria of Phase 1a can call 910-798-6800 during regular business hours. They will speak with a staff member who will provide them with a day and timeframe to be vaccinated at one of our two vaccine locations. We anticipate that we will be in this phase and group for a few weeks, so there will be time for those who fit this criteria to be vaccinated and you don’t have to come on day one. We do expect a surge of appointments at first, so please know there may be some wait times.”

Currently, the only authorized COVID-19 vaccinators in New Hanover County are the county’s Public Health Department and New Hanover Regional Medical Center. It is anticipated that some local physician practices will receive authorization to administer the vaccine to their patients who fit the outlined criteria in the coming weeks as well.

“Public Health is charged with implementing the state’s vaccination plan, their phases, groups and timing,” continued Fayko. “And I believe we have a good plan in place and great partners to make our vaccination operations as efficient and effective as possible.”

Full execution of the COVID-19 vaccine plan is expected to take up to nine months, so health officials encourage residents to continue to follow all protective measures like wearing a face covering, maintaining physical distance from others, avoiding gatherings, and washing hands well and often.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY:



People aged 75 years or older can schedule required appointments with Brunswick County Health Services for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning this Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. as part of the health department’s transition to Phase 1b Group 1 of the state’s vaccination plan.



