Two men arrested in connection to October 2020 murder in Wilmington

Wilmington, NC, (WWAY) – Two men are charged in connection to a murder in Wilmington in Ocotober 2020.

According to Wilmington Police, Hykeem Quintell Durant, 31, and Dashon Davis, 30, were arrested Tuesday for the murder of Charles Ross Jr. on October 5, 2020.

Around 6:25 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2020, Wilmington police responded to the 4100 block of Princess Place Dr. in reference to a shooting. Officers found Charles Bernard Ross Jr., 31, suffering from life-threatening wounds. He was transported to NHRMC where he died during surgery.

Durant and Davis were both arrested in Wilmington without incident thanks to the combined efforts of the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force, S.W.A.T. and the Mobile Field Force.

They are both charged with First Degree Murder and will be jailed without bond.