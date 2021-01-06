Electric scooter-sharing company wants to come to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You’ve probably seen electric scooters for rent in larger cities like Raleigh and Charlotte, but one scooter-sharing company is looking to bring its services to a local beach town.

Bird, a scooter-sharing company, wants to pitch its products to the Town of Carolina Beach at their upcoming January 12 meeting.

According to the agenda, Chris Stockwell will represent Bird during the presentation.

So how would it work?

Through the Bird smartphone app, riders can see the closest Bird scooter on a map,

unlock it, complete the safety tutorial, and ride directly to their desired destination. It

costs $1 to start, then a per-minute fee.

“Our mission is to get people out of cars, reduce traffic and bring communities together by providing an affordable, environmentally-friendly transit alternative,” Bird wrote in the presentation.

They stated 56% of rides would somehow connect to a local business in Carolina Beach.

A draft of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) states 50 to 100 scooters would be provided by Bird at launch. It would be only available for those 18 years or older and riders must abide by the same rules that bicycles follow. You would be able to rent a scooter between 4 a.m. and midnight each day.

Anyone who violates those rules could face a fine by the town.

At next week’s meeting, the town will make a decision to either sign and enter the MOU, operate under a limited trial run with Bird, or not allow the company to operate completely.