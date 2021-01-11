Longtime Columbus County elementary teacher dies from COVID-19

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Edgewood Elementary School in Whiteville is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Wendy Fipps had been with the Whiteville City School District for 30 years, spending nearly 28 of those teaching fourth grade at Edgewood Elementary.

According to Fipps’ obituary, she died at a hospital in Little River, SC last Friday.

NC Association of Educators posted online that Fipps died due to COVID-19.

The elementary school wrote the following statement in regard’s to Fipps’ death:

“If you met Wendy Fipps, you were graced with her beautiful smile. If you spent even a moment with her, you enjoyed laughter. If you watched her teach, you experienced wonder. If you were lucky enough to have her as your teacher, you felt love, magic, and left her class smarter and stronger. If you were blessed enough to have her as a co-worker and friend, you experienced joy. We mourn the loss of Wendy Fipps, an extraordinary teacher and woman, who meant so much to us. She will live on in all of the students, co-workers, and families whom she touched.”

Dozens of former students, colleagues as well as families and friends have since share thoughts and memories of Fipps on Padlet.

The school says if you would like to share some of your memories or pictures of Fipps, email them to rememberingmrsfipps@gmail.com or post them Padlet. You may also leave cards or letters on the porch of the school as well.

