Wilmington comedian releases No. 1 comedy album on iTunes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Live comedy has been on hold for the most part due to COVID-19, but that did not stop a Wilmington comedian from making it to the top of the itunes comedy chart with his new album.

“Half way there” by Cliff Cash climbed to the number one spot after it was released on January 8.

Cash said he got to work with the Stand Up! Records label, which he said was an honor.

Cash talked with WWAY’s Hannah Patrick on Good Evening Wilmington Tuesday night about the album and comedy during a pandemic.

Cash said he recorded the album during a show at Dead Crow Comedy in 2016, but did not get a chance to release it until this year.

Cash grew up in Gastonia and has been doing stand-up comedy in Wilmington since 2011.

You can listen to Cash’s album, “Half Way There” just about anywhere including iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

Cash also spoke with John Staton at the StarNews about the album and his thoughts on Wilmington. Click here to read more.