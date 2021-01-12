WPD releases photos of hit-and-run suspect’s car; teen victim in serious condition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have released information in regards to the suspect accused of driving into a teen at the MLK Center parking lot, leaving him with serious injuries.

On Monday afternoon, the Wilmington Police Department responded to 401 S. 8th Street just after 2:30 p.m.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in serious but stable condition. The suspect took off before officers arrived at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, police released two photos of the suspect’s car, which is described as a dark-in-color newer model (2014-2020) Chevrolet Impala. WPD says there is substantial damage to the passenger side of the car to include the right front quarter panel, the passenger-side mirror, and the passenger side doors.

The driver is described as a 6 ft. tall white man, between 19 and 25, with dark hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD by phone or through the app.