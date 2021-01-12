WPD releases photos of hit-and-run suspect’s car; teen victim in serious condition

By
WWAY News
-
0
Hit-and-run suspect's car (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have released information in regards to the suspect accused of driving into a teen at the MLK Center parking lot, leaving him with serious injuries.

On Monday afternoon, the Wilmington Police Department responded to 401 S. 8th Street just after 2:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in serious but stable condition. The suspect took off before officers arrived at the scene.

Hit-and-run suspect’s car (Photo: WPD)

On Tuesday morning, police released two photos of the suspect’s car, which is described as a dark-in-color newer model (2014-2020) Chevrolet Impala. WPD says there is substantial damage to the passenger side of the car to include the right front quarter panel, the passenger-side mirror, and the passenger side doors.

The driver is described as a 6 ft. tall white man, between 19 and 25, with dark hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD by phone or through the app.