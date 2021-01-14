Gov. Cooper announces those 65+ can get vaccine

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday morning that the state would start allowing anyone over the age of 65 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s a change in policy from the phased system. The initial phases outlined by NCDHHS allowed people 75 and older to get vaccines when a county moved into Phase 1B.

“Getting vaccines across North Carolina into arms is the number one priority right now,” Cooper said on a call with local leaders Thursday morning.

He called on those local leaders to encourage their local health departments to make sure they use up all of the COVID-19 vaccine they are given, and he hopes lowering the age limit for the early vaccines will help.

He also told the leaders they needed to speak up and ask the state if they need any help with anything. He specifically mentioned help with added personnel and technology–saying the state is ready and willing to send resources where they are needed.

“Doctors, hospitals and local health departments are working hard to get people vaccinated. There may be a wait, but when it’s your spot, take your shot to stay healthy and help us get back to being with family and friends,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

A searchable list of health departments and hospitals administering the vaccination is available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, yourspotyourshot.nc.gov.