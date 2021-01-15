Woman accused of running victim over faces charges

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is accused of purposely running over someone for the second time in three years.

In 2018, Shadasia Ellison ran over a woman in the 1400 block of Willard Street, later posting videos to Facebook. Yesterday, Wilmington Police arrested her for a similar crime.

Friday in court, prosecutors said at around 3:30 Thursday afternoon, Ellison pulled a woman out of her car, assaulted her, took her phone, and then ran the victim over in her car. Prosecutors also said Ellison had children in the car with her.

The victim’s mother witnessed the whole ordeal.

In her first appearance, the judge set Ellison’s bond at $105,500 with a supervised release. If she makes bond, Ellison will be monitored and will not be allowed to contact the victim or witnesses.

Ellison is charged with felony hit and run, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and two misdemeanor counts of child abuse.

The victim is in critical, but stable condition in the ICU now.

Ellison was still on probation for her crimes in 2018. Her next court date for her felony charges is February 4 in New Hanover County.

We reached out the the District Attorney for more information, they replied the victim is not the same one as the 2018 incident.