NC leads nearby states in vaccine distribution to African-Americans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black people in North Carolina have received the COVID-19 vaccine at a rate twice as high as several other nearby states that disclose their demographic information.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 10 percent of the more than 238,000 doses of vaccine administered over the past month have been given to Black people.

The rate trails that group’s proportion of the population but has grown over the past several weeks as the vaccine has been made available to an increasing number of people.

In Virginia, the state Department of Health reported 5.1 percent of its nearly 238,000 doses have gone to Black people. That figure is just under 5 percent in Florida and 3.8 percent in Tennessee, according to the health departments in those states.

Demographic breakdowns were not available for South Carolina, Georgia and West Virginia.

