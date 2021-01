WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department needs your help locating a missing 17-year boy.

Robert Prevatte III, 17, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the area of Lullwater Dr.

The police say he may be traveling on a green mountain bike.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.