Cameron Art Museum honors Martin Luther King Jr. with “I Have A Dream” peace flags

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of the community came together this weekend at the Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington to participate in a one-of-a-kind project.

The museum held an “I Have A Dream” peace flag project to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., originally just for this year only. But after such a successful turnout, museum workers say they plan to make this an annual event.

- Advertisement -

They’re also hopeful the flag project will help bring the community closer together.

“The idea was to put different thoughts that you had about what it means to live in a peaceful community, and ways that you could contribute to your community, on to these flags,” Georgia Mastroieni with the Cameron Art Museum said. “You have the chance to keep one flag for yourself and then contribute one to the community installation outside.”

The hundreds of flags surrounding the pond at the museum will remain there until the end of the month.