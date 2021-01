LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Fire and Rescue crews responded to an early morning house fire.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, the department posted on social media that crews were on the scene of a structure fire on Wolfridge Drive off of Goodman Road.

Leland Fire says they assisted Winnabow Fire District in the blaze.

From a photo posted by the Leland Fire, it appears the home was a total loss.

No word on any injuries.

We are working to get more information.