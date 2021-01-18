Wilmington considers adding road sign to highlight WWII Heritage City designation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington was named the nation’s first World War II Heritage City last year and the city is now looking at options to highlight the new designation.

The Wilmington City Council will hear a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting that would support working with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to install a new panel that reads “America’s First WWII Heritage City” under the existing “Welcome To Wilmington” signs on state-maintained roads.

The agenda states the designation as a result of the “tireless advocacy of U.S. Naval veteran and noted military historian, Captain Wilbur Jones.”

President Donald Trump visited Wilmington in early September to announce the recognition.

If approved, the sign would join the city’s long-hanging designation as the “Home of the N.C. Azalea Festival.”

The city would have to agree to handle all costs associated with administration, designing, fabricating, erecting, inspecting, and maintaining aforesaid panels.