Two teens arrested in weekend shooting in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two teens have been charged in a weekend shooting in Bladen County.

The sheriff’s office responded to a shots fired call on Pone Loop Road near St. Pauls Saturday. The homeowner advised that several people were in the yard when a vehicle passed and fired shots at the home. Shots were then fired at the vehicle by a person in the front yard of the home, striking the car and causing it to go into the ditch.

- Advertisement -

Two suspects then took off into a wooded area off of Pone Loop Road.

Several deputies who were working in the area arrived on the scene and were able to find and arrest the two suspects identified as Jayce Cole Johnson and a juvenile.

Deputies recovered a pistol from the car. Law enforcement reported finding a magazine to a pistol which was not recovered in the juvenile’s pants pocket.

Information was received that this incident was connected to a shooting that occurred in Tar Heel at the U Stop Gas Station on Monday, Jan. 11.

Johnson is charged with:

Discharge weapon into an occupied dwelling

Possession of a weapon with an altered serial number

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Johnson was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $101,000 bond.

The 17-year-old man is charged with:

Discharge weapon into an occupied dwelling.

The juvenile was turned over to Juvenile Services and transferred to Wilmington.