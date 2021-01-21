Couple accused of filming sex acts in Myrtle Beach Skywheel and public pool for porn site

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) – A couple is being accused of performing sex acts on the Myrtle Beach Skywheel after police said they discovered videos on an adult website, according to incident reports.

Investigators with the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. (MBPD) said they are looking into an incident of indecent exposure that occurred on 1110 North Ocean Boulevard, which is the location of the Myrtle Beach Skywheel.

Investigators said Eric Charles Harmon, 36, of Surfside Beach, and Lori Marie Harmon, 36, of Lexington, were arrested on Jan. 16 after a video found by police showed them performing sex acts inside a glass gondola within view of the public.

According to arrest warrants, the couple was also caught performing sex acts in a community pool in Surfside Beach sometime during the month of December 2020. The warrants said the defendants recorded the acts and uploaded the video to an adult website.

