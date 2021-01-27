Deputies need help identifying man accused of stealing from Dollar General stores

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man wanted for stealing multiple items from two Dollar General stores.

The sheriff’s office released several surveillance photos of the suspect.

- Advertisement -

1 of 5

On January 8, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Columbus County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Dollar General located at 25 Dock Road in the Old Dock community. When deputies arrived, they found the front glass door has been broken. After reviewing surveillance footage, they learned a man used a baseball bat to break in and steal cigarettes, electronics, and lighters. The man was then seen getting into a car and taking off.

On January 9, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Columbus County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Dollar General located at 65 Mollie Road in the Mollie community. When deputies arrived, they found the front glass door has been broken. After reviewing surveillance footage, they learned a man used a baseball bat to break in and steal cigarettes, sodas, and blunt wraps. He was seen again getting into a car and leaving the scene.

If you have information you are asked to contact CCSO at (910) 640-6629.