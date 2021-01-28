Heide Trask boys basketball postpones upcoming five games related to COVID-19

BURGAW, NC (News Release) – Following contact tracing efforts related to COVID-19, it has been determined that the Heide Trask High School varsity boys basketball games at Richlands (Jan. 29), against Pender (Feb. 2), against East Carteret (Feb. 4), at East Carteret (Feb. 5) and at Croatan (Feb. 9) are postponed.

“Because of close contact with a COVID-positive individual outside of our program, we are practicing an abundance of caution for the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and pausing all basketball activities,” Heide Trask interim athletic director Ed Gilroy said. “We’re certainly disappointed to have to take this break, especially for circumstances out of our control, but we will always put safety as our top priority.”

Heide Trask High will work with the Coastal 8 Conference and these four opponents to determine when makeup dates might be possible. The Titans (4-2) are expected to resume competition at Richlands on Wednesday, Feb. 10.