Suspect arrested following Wilmington machete attack

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police said the suspect wanted for attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete was arrested early Tuesday.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Wrightsville Ave. in reference to a breaking and entering in progress.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old female victim suffering from several life-threatening wounds. Prior to being transported to NHRMC, the victim told police she had been attacked by her ex-boyfriend, Bailey Alexander White, 25.

A Wilmington Police spokeswoman said White was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. marshals service shortly after 9 a.m. in Dunn, North Carolina. He was taken to the Harnett County Jail.