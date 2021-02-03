‘It had burst into flames’: Eyewitness account of fire at North Myrtle Beach flea market

A multi-alarm fire at the North Myrtle Beach flea market has vendors in shock Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue started responding to a three-alarm fire around 2 p.m., at 100 Highway 17 in Little River, which is the address of the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market.

- Advertisement -

Lisa Neidler, a vendor at the market, said she witnessed the fire right after it started.

“My husband and I have one of the spaces here at the flea market and we were just here putting stuff in and getting ready for the weekend. We were talking to Baron, he’s the guy that runs the flea market and all of a sudden we saw black smoke coming from the other buildings,” she said. “We all went over and it had burst into flames spontaneously. Fire was shooting from every where.”

Neidler said the buildings at the market are old and they went up quick.

Read more here.