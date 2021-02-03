Teaching systemic racism in NC sparks backlash, KKK editorial cartoon

RALEIGH, NC (WRAL) — A divided State Board of Education will revisit on Wednesday proposed changes to what public school students learn about the U.S. in social studies classes.

The debate centers largely around three terms being added to the curriculum: systemic racism, systemic discrimination, and gender identity.

Some board members have objected to the word “systemic” – and the tone of the word.

“I am diametrically opposed to that,” Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said Tuesday. “I do not believe that we live in a systemically racist nation, nor have we ever lived in a systemically racist nation.”

The board started working last summer – as people took to the streets across North Carolina and the nation to protest racial injustice – to include diversity and inclusion into the standards for social studies.

