Armed child sex crimes suspect killed following 18-hour standoff

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Granville County man wanted on child sex crime charges was shot and killed following an 18-hour standoff with law enforcement, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Wednesday.

SBI agents, along with the Granville County Sheriff’s Office, went to a residence located at 3147 Canady Mill Rd. in Franklinton around 5 p.m. Tuesday to serve an arrest warrant.

- Advertisement -

The SBI did not release the name of the person on the warrant but said he was facing charges of first-degree statutory sex offense, four counts first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and disseminating obscenities to a minor.

A search warrant for the residence was for the production of child pornography.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect, who was armed, retreated inside the home.

Read more here.