Cameron Art Museum adds new exhibit featuring North Carolina state parks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A brand new exhibit at the Cameron Art Museum entitled ‘Safe Places’ opens to the public on Sunday.

The exhibit features 101 art works by North Carolina artist Robert Johnson. His paintings highlight unique features of all the state parks around NC.

Museum executive director Anne Brennan says the exhibit is the culmination of years of hard work by Johnson.

“In 2018, Robert set out to work on site in all of North Carolina’s 41 state parks,” Brennan said. “This is the result of his investigations.”

If you would like to visit the exhibit at the museum, you still have time. The art work will be there through August 1st.