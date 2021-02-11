Gourmet cinnamon roll shop Cinnaholic to open in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new gourmet cinnamon roll shop is coming to Wilmington.

Cinnaholic is currently under construction in Mayfaire Town Center. An opening date has not been announced, however the location is currently hiring.

The bakery offers more than 20 frostings & toppings to add to a 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free cinnamon bun.

There are currently four other North Carolina locations – one Cary and three in the Charlotte area. The bakery was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank.