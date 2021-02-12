Cameron Art Museum adds ‘The Face of Lincoln’ exhibit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today marks the 212th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on February 12, 1809. The Cameron Art Museum has a new Lincoln exhibit on display to mark the occasion.

The exhibit is called ‘The Face of Lincoln’ and features a bronze life-size cast of Lincoln’s face. Sculptor Merrell Gage designed the original terra cotta sculpture created in 1956, with was used to make the casting.

The Lincoln likeness is a gift from the Hamm family, who say they hope it inspires everyone who sees it.

“Gage saw Lincoln as a man of sorrow,” donator Clell Hamm said. “He had a lot of weight. And that’s really what’s captured the attention of those who’ve purchased it already for their private collection or for the public collections.”

The Lincoln exhibit will be on display at the Cameron Art Museum through the end of March.