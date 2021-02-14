Cameron Art’s Second Sunday concerts support local artists

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Sunday, the Cameron Art Museum held a sold out, socially distanced Valentine’s Day concert.

It’s all part of their Second Sunday program held with the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra.

This week, John Illingworth on the cello and Florence Aquilina on the piana played to an audience in the She Persists Art Exhibit. Sunday was one of the last days patrons could enjoy the exhibit.

From 2 to 3 pm, men and women could listen to gorgeous classical music from professional musicians while wandering the gallery. Lifelong Learning Director, September Krueger said it’s a chance to safely enjoy and support the arts.

“To support these artists, it’s been a difficult year for all of us in the arts. And so this is a great opportunity to give them an outlet to perform.”

Krueger said they hold concerts the second Sunday of every month, and plan to continue through winter and spring.

Tickets are ten dollars for adults and free for students and children.