Shallotte $188M Powerball winner sued by ex-fiancé

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman who hit a multimillion-dollar jackpot is now being sued by her ex-fiancé for allegedly giving away $1.4 million worth of gifts he says she gave to him.

Shallotte native Marie Holmes won $188M after purchasing a winning lottery ticket in 2015, opted for the lump sum of $127M, and walked away with nearly $88M after taxes.

- Advertisement -

Holmes’ former fiancé Lamarr McDow, who goes by the street name “Hot Sauce,” has a lengthy criminal history. Most recently pleading guilty to conspiracy to traffic heroin in 2016, currently serving at Hyde Correctional Institute and projected to be released in June of 2023.

After being convicted and preparing to serve his sentence, the lawsuit states McDow named Holmes his agent by executing a general Power-of-Attorney in January 2016. This authorized Holmes to “store, maintain, and protect his real and personal property during his incarceration.”

According to the lawsuit, the two maintained contact between February 2016 and June 2017. Holmes gave birth to the couples’ second child during this time as well. The two ended their relationship in August 2017 but continued to contact one another in regards to their daughter. Their communication became less frequent and McDow learned from a family friend that Holmes was dating a former acquaintance of his and she had allegedly given away clothes, vehicles, and property that she had given to him as gifts.

The lawsuit says Holmes “failed to act in good faith with due regard to Mr. McDow’s interests” and illegally exercised ownership over McDow’s property by either giving or selling items without disclosing the transactions with him.

Now, McDow is seeking restitution, punitive, and compensatory damages totaling at least $50,000.

To read more about the lawsuit, including a list of the items Holmes allegedly gave away or sold, follow this link: Lamarr McDow v. Marie Holmes.