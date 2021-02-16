PHOTOS: Destruction, clean-up at Ocean Ridge Plantation following deadly tornado

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three people were killed and several others injured when a tornado leveled homes near Ocean Isle Beach.

It struck just before midnight Monday in Brunswick County’s Ocean Ridge Plantation neighborhood, destroying homes, downing powerlines and snapping trees in half.

- Advertisement -

Due to the hazardous situation and destruction at Ocean Ridge Plantation, only homeowners are being allowed in at this time. Here’s some images of the damage and cleanup.

1 of 30

Governor Roy Cooper tweeted that he has spoken with local officials and is offering state support.

At least three deaths, a number of injuries and damage to dozens of homes caused by a fierce tornado in Brunswick County last night. I have spoken with Sheriff Ingram and County Commission Chair Thompson, and the state has sent help. Our prayers are with them all. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) February 16, 2021

The National Weather Service is surveying the area and will determine the track of the storm.

If you have photos or videos to share, please click here to Report!t Your Way.