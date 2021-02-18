Community CPR holding a virtual podcasting workshop

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — In Columbus County, a community group continues to shine light on young women of different races and backgrounds.

“As Loud As You Want” is a virtual podcasting and poetry workshop put on by Community CPR in Whiteville.

- Advertisement -

Their goal is to give young women a way to express themselves through use of sound and spoken word.

19-year-old Indya Barfield said she’s already registered for the workshop, and looks forward to the chance to make her voice heard.

“We have a lot of people here, but there’s not a lot of people that like to invest in our community,” said Barfield. “And that’s sad. But whenever we do get the opportunity, I for one am excited because growing up here we didn’t have a lot of opportunities to do anything like that.”

Those classes are for young women of all races, ages 14-21. They’ll be held February 23-March 11 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you’re interested in applying, fill out this application by February 21, or click this link to learn more.