Meet the candidates who could replace Sen. Burr in 2022

(CNN) — Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), who is planning to retire next year, is facing a growing backlash in North Carolina after his vote to convict former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial.

There is increasing speculation that Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and Wrightsville Beach native, is considering a Senate run is North Carolina.

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, who currently hosts a radio program in Charlotte, has not ruled out a bid.

Also, former Congressman Mark Walker has already announced his candidacy.

