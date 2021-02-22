NHRMC’s request to build Scotts Hill hospital denied by state

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has denied New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s request to build a $210M hospital at the New Hanover/Pender County line.

Currently, the Scotts Hill location serves as Emergency Department North. According to NHRMC’s website, the facility has 10 treatment rooms, a critical care room, an onsite pharmacy, and full lab and diagnostic services.

NHRMC applied for the Certificate of Need through the state in October, detailing that the new hospital would include more than 60 beds and 8 operating rooms.

NCDHHS denied the application, saying it didn’t demonstrate that it would have enough patients to justify spending the money for the expansion.

“The applicant does not clearly demonstrate the need for maintaining the acute care bed capacity proposed within the application,” the letter reads. “The applicant does not adequately demonstrate sufficient funds for the operating needs of the proposal and that the financial feasibility of the proposal is based upon reasonable projections of revenues and operating expenses for all the reasons described above.”

Read the full denial letter here: 2020 New Hanover O-11947-20 New Hanover Regional Medical Center – Scotts Hill 200732 Findings.

NHRMC released the following statement in response:

“We are appealing as we continue to see the overwhelming need for additional services and beds in this region and feel this is in the best interest of our growing community.”